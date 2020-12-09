Boys and Girls Club CEO ecstatic for Hope Center recognition; Perry still looking for donations to help get new facility built
Boys and Girls Club of LeFlore County Chief Executive Officer Arielle Perry is extremely happy about her organization’s recognition as a Hope Center.
“We are now a recognized Hope Center in the State of Oklahoma,” said Perry as she spoke to members of the Poteau Kiwanis Club at the local civic organization’s weekly meeting last Thursday afternoon at Western Sizzlin. “It’s a big deal. What that means is we’re open all day, every day, Monday through Friday — 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. are our normal hours. Personal hours are from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., so that means that kids who have opted out to do virtual school or their schools have been shut down for two weeks have a place to go. If they haven’t been issued Chromebooks by their schools, we have several Chromebooks available for them to use. We have space for about 35 to 40 kids to come in, be social distant and they’re required to wear masks. Our staff are masked. There’s a mental health professional on site. They can get help with their work on virtual school days. We’re open on virtual school days for kids who would potentially be left at home. That’s not a great idea, but they do have a place to go. This is a really cool thing for our kids.”
Another hopeful goal will be to get to move into its new building, but Perry is asking for the community’s help to make it happen.
“You’ve seen (Poteau Public Schools Superintendent) Dr. (Don) Sjoberg’s new buildings (the seventh-eighth grade center and two-story high school classroom building currently finisheding being constructed), the same architect is designing our new building,” she said. “We just need people to donate money so he can build that building.”
