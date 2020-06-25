Boys basketball, football All-State games rescheduled for July 25

Hopes have been boosted for All-State football and basketball athletes. Weeks after the Oklahoma Coaches Association All-State events were canceled, the All-State games for these sports have been rescheduled for July 25.

The All-State boys basketball games will be at the University of Central Oklahoma in Edmond, with the small-school game at 4:30 p.m., following the 3 p.m. large-school game.

Talihina's Austin Fenton represents LeFlore County on the Small East team.

The football All-State game will be at Oklahoma Baptist University July 25 at 7 p.m.

Poteau defensive tackle Vaka Tuifua will be on the East team.