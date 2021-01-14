Boys LeFlore County junior high basketball tournament scores from Thursday
Tom Firme
Thursday, January 14, 2021
POTEAU, OK
Winners semifinals
Panama 39, Spiro 22
Poteau PKMS 44, Howe 39
5th place semifinals
Hodgen 45, LeFlore 24
Heavener 36, Pocola 35
Consolation semifinals
Wister vs. Talihina
Fanshawe 43, Whitesboro 24
Boys final round Saturday
Consolation final 9:30 a.m.
Fifth place game 3:30 p.m.
Hodgen vs. Heavener
Third place game 12:30 p.m.
Spiro vs. Howe
Championship game 6:30 p.m.
Poteau PKMS vs. Panama
