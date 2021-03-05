Boys&Girls Club CEO virtually meets members of Congress

Boys & Girls Clubs of LeFlore County Chief Executive Officer Arielle Perry joined with hundreds of Boys & Girls Clubs from across the country for Boys & Girls Clubs of America’s first Virtual National Days of Advocacy.

Club leaders met with members of Congress to advocate for the critical needs of kids and teens in America and to show the unique role Clubs serve in their communities.

“Clubs like ours have a unique role as community leaders in providing valuable after-school programs to our country’s youth that enable them to achieve great futures,” Perry said. “We were honored to represent the people of LeFlore County to raise visibility of the needs of our community youth, especially the ones who need us most, and show what we can accomplish with the support of our elected officials and our community.”