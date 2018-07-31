Brave the Mud Run slated Aug. 18

The 2018 Brave the Mud Run is upcoming Aug. 18 at the LeFlore County Fairgrounds. This year's theme is "Down the Mud Role."

The mud run benefits Women's Crisis Services of LeFlore County. The mud run is the only fundraiser held for the agency. Funds in the past have purchased new beds for the shelter, furniture, Christmas gifts, gas cards and clothing.

Organizers said this year's fundraiser is even more important because the shelter was flooded in January. A major water leak involving the building's fire suppression system damaged the building. Reports at the time show the main damage affected the offices.

Early registration is $45 per person or $160 for a team of three or more. Day-of registration is $60 each or $220 for a team. Awards will be given for first, second and third place in men and women and team, best team T-shirt and largest team, with a custom medal for all finishers.

The race will be held in waves, dependent on competitor's choice: 8 a.m. for competitive runners, 8:15 a.m. for somewhat competitive, 8:30 a.m. for sort-of competitive and 8:45 a.m. for fun runners.

Participants will face several obstacles along the race course. In the past, obstacles have included mud holes, tires, hay bale stacks, slip-and-slides, high-power hoses and more.

Online registration is available at www.adventuresignup.com/Race/Events/OK/Poteau/BravetheMudRun. You also can sign up to volunteer at the link.