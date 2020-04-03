Breaking the Chain of Transmission

In the news we hear a lot about predictive modeling and data that epidemiologists are using to predict the impact of COVID-19. It’s a challenge for our health care system to plan for the demand that will be placed on our hospitals, health care workers, and the many health resources we will need in the coming weeks and months.

To determine the duration of this pandemic and estimate what we need to get through it, experts typically pull together different sets of numbers comprising best case scenario, median and worst case scenario. The further out in time we try to predict, the less certainty we have about the numbers and their associated scenarios.

One thing we do know for certain is that we have the power to impact the future. We can work together to reach a best case scenario, and this means breaking the transmission chain.

To do this, we need to wholeheartedly focus on staying at home. When we’re out for essentials, we must social-distance and stay at least six feet away from each other.

We need to take this commitment seriously to reduce the transmission of COVID-19. This will save lives.

Predicting human behavior is the most challenging part of predictive modeling. We have an opportunity to do the very best we can to self-isolate so we can get through this pandemic together. Each of us can make a difference.