Breshears gets all the little details

A cheery attitude, a willing spirit and a grateful heart of one the county’s newest employees has brightened the LeFlore County Courthouse and lightened the days of the only woman on the courthouse maintenance crew, Tammy Breshears.

Breshears has only been on the job for a few months, having been hired on Dec. 2 to do the jobs that the guys often have a tendency to neglect — dirty jobs like cleaning the windows and getting the gunk from corners. But, visitors to the county courthouse are likely to see the diminutive figure of Breshears doing just that.

For the full article, please visit poteaudailynews.com/subscriptions to subscribe. Click on the text that reads "Print Subscriptions" or "E-Edition Subscriptions" to choose your subscription type.