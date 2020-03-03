Bulldogs win area, set to hoop first state tourney

Whitesboro’s girls basketball team rallied from a seven-point third quarter deficit to beat Pittsburg 55-48 in the Class B Area IV final in Quinton on Friday, reaching the state tournament for the first time in team history. “We talked all year about being battle-tested. We played a [Class] 2A schedule for a Class B school, hoping it would pay off and moments like tonight when we’ve been there, we’ve been in that spot and we’ve fought in that,” said Whitesboro girls basketball coach Vaughn Blankenship. “We’re super happy to be in a spot where uncomfortable pressure doesn’t bug us.”

Whitesboro led 11-9 at the end of the first quarter. The Bulldogs held a 26-21 advantage at halftime.