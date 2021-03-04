Cameron daughter, father drown in rural pond south of Pocola

Two family members, a daughter and her father, lost their lives in a drowning accident Wednesday in a local pond south of Pocola.

According to the accident report filed by Oklahoma Highway Patrol Dive Team Trooper Ryan Williams' report, Auraha Pipkins, 43, of Cameron, was driving her 2016 Jeep Wrangler when at approximately 4:50 p.m. Wednesday she drove her vehicle for an unknown reason into the pond.

According to the report filed by Williams, Pipkins' father, Billie Carpenter, 76, also of Cameron attempted to go recover Pipkins, but he went under water and did not resurface.

The OHP Dive Team recovered both bodies in approximately 10-12 feet of water and 25 feet off shore. Their recoveries took place somewhere between 10 p.m. to midnight Wednedsday.

Both Pipkins and Carpenter were pronounced dead at the scene. After medical Examiner Michael Roeder arrived at the scene, both bodies were taken to Mallory-Martin Funeral Home in Spiro.

Williams' report states that incident is still under investigation, but the report states there were no floatation devices used.

Williams was assisted at the scene by OHP Dive Team members Lt. Jeff James and Troopers Kevin Goldsby, Brandon Johnson, Buddy Hamilton, Brady Coyle and Kyle Ward.