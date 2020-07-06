Cameron resident confirmed with COVID-19 Monday afternoon

A Cameron resident was confirmed with COVID-19 Monday afternoon according to LeFlore County Emergency Management Director Kim Wheeler.

The new case, LeFlore County's 36th, came 48 hours after another southern LeFlore County resident with a Smithville address contracted COVID-19 on Saturday morning. There had been 36 cases, but last Tuesday's Heavener case was dropped with no "explanation" why the case was dropped, according to Wheeler.

This makes nine active cases currently in the county, three in southern LeFlore County with Smithville addresses, two in Bokoshe, two in Spiro and one each in Cameron and Pocola.

Of all the cases, only one has ended with a death, that of a Talihina individual with a Pushmataha County residence. One of the other Talihina cases was an individual who had a Latimer County residence.

The first "county" individual to get COVID-19 in March was an individual who official has a Moore residence in Cleveland County but spends more time in LeFlore County. However, due to his residence, his case was recorded as being in Cleveland County.

Wheeler said that as of Monday afternoon, there have been an estimated 12,432 Oklahomans who have recovered from COVID-19.