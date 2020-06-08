Cameron resident confirmed with COVID-19 Monday morning

After a two-week span without any COVID-19 cases in LeFlore County, two have been confirmed in a 48-hour period, with the latest one being a Cameron resident Monday morning, which was confirmed by LeFlore County Management Director Kim Wheeler.

On Saturday, a Spiro resident was confirmed with contracting the coronavirus. All total, 16 cases have been reported as being in LeFlore County, and Wheeler said both of these cases are the only active cases currently.

Of the previous 14 cases, two were Talihina residents who lived outside the county — one who died from Pushmataha County and one from Latimer County.

One LeFlore County "case" was that of an individual who actually is a Moore resident in Cleveland County, in which the case was credited, but spends more time in LeFlore County. He was the first known LeFlore County individual to have contracted the coronavirus.

The 14th case, that of a Heavener resident on Memorial Day, has become inactive.

As of 11 a.m. Monday, there are 7,205 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma, with 348 total deaths.

As of 7 a.m. Saturday, there have been 223,245 specimens tested for the coronavirus, with 214,598 of those testing negative. As of Monday morning, there have been 1,039 Oklahomans hospitalized for related issues from COVID-19, but 881 of those have been discharged.

Wheeler said that there have been a total of 5,981 of individuals who have estimated to have recovered as of Monday morning.