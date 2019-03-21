Candidate forum tonight

Candidates for municipal and school board offices will field questions at a political forum beginning at 6:30 p.m. tonight at the Bob Lee Kidd Civic Center.

Candidates for mayor, City Council and street commissioner have been invited as well as candidates for local school board and other positions. The free event is sponsored by the Poteau Daiy News.

The candidates will meet the public' again at noon Friday at the Donald W. Reynolds Center for a free lunch and a meet and greet event.

Candidates will be on hand to talk to the public from noon till 1 p.m.

The elections will be April 2.