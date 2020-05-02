Capitol access to be partially restored Monday when legislature returns

OKLAHOMA CITY — Access restrictions to the State Capitol will be partially loosened Monday to restore public access, with requirements such as entry point screenings, masks, appointment only office visits, social distancing, disinfection and more remaining in place for health and safety.

The protocols were developed in consultation with health professionals from the University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center, who will be on-site to help carry them out.

“OU Health Sciences Center is pleased to mobilize the resources of our comprehensive academic medical center to assist in providing safe access to the Capitol while the Legislature is in session to complete its important work for the state,” said Jason Sanders, MD, MBA, Senior Vice President and Provost of the OU Health Sciences Center. “The building will be safe for everyone under the health and safety guidelines, and our infectious disease and public health experts will be on-site to lead the implementation of this reopening plan. These will not be normal days at the Capitol, but they will be safe days at the Capitol.”

The public can begin entering the building at 10 a.m. Monday.