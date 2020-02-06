CASA speaks out for the children

San Bois CASA, Inc. Executive Director Leah McLaughlin was the featured speaker at Wednesday’s Rotary Club meeting. McLaughlin presented information on Court Appointed Special Advocates for children program in LeFlore County and surrounding areas.

In the 1970s, according to McLaughlin, social workers and family lawyers were so flooded with cases, they didn’t have the proper time to spend with children that had been removed from homes due to crimes against them and/or put into foster care. To remedy this juvenile court Judge David W. Soukup began forming the first Court Appointed Special Advocates for children program in Seattle, Wash.

For the full article, please visit poteaudailynews.com/subscriptions to subscribe. Click on the text that reads "Print Subscriptions" or "E-Edition Subscriptions" to choose your subscription type.