CASC baseball duo signs with Division I schools in Arkansas

The trend continues for Carl Albert State College baseball coach, and that is seeing his sophomores go on to four-year schools. In the case of Poteau’s Ben Klutts and Fort Smith (Ark.) Southside High School’s Kinner Brasher, it’s to the highest rank.

Klutts signed with Arkansas State University and Brasher with Central Arkansas in a signing ceremony Tuesday afternoon inside the Mick Thompson Fieldhouse lobby.