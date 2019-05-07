CASC baseball duo signs with Division I schools in Arkansas

Carl Albert State College baseball players Ben Klutts of Poteau, left, signs with Arkansas State and Kinner Brasher of Fort Smith (Ark.) Southside High School, right, signs with Central Arkansas in a signing ceremony Tuesday inside Mick Thompson Fieldhouse. Sharing the moment is CASC coach Tyler Guthrie. PDN photo by David Seeley
David Seeley
Tuesday, May 7, 2019

The trend continues for Carl Albert State College baseball coach, and that is seeing his sophomores go on to four-year schools. In the case of Poteau’s Ben Klutts and Fort Smith (Ark.) Southside High School’s Kinner Brasher, it’s to the highest rank.
Klutts signed with Arkansas State University and Brasher with Central Arkansas in a signing ceremony Tuesday afternoon inside the Mick Thompson Fieldhouse lobby.

