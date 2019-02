The Carl Albert State College baseball team will make up its games against Barton County [Kan.] Community College in a single, nine-inning game at 2 p.m. Sunday and a doubleheader at noon Monday at Mark Pollard Park at Ival Goodman Field.

The series was to have been played Feb. 8-9 at CASC, but weather postponed the two days worth of twinbills.