Carl Albert State College baseball pitcher Jacob Savage was named NJCAA Baseball Region II Division II Pitcher of the Week for Feb. 11-17.

Savage, a freshman right handed pitcher from Latta, pitched a complete seven-inning game shutout, striking out seven batters and allowed only two hits in a 3-0 win over North Central Missouri on Feb. 17 at Mark Pollard Park at Ival Goodman Field.