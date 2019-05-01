CASC Baseball Rained Out Tuesday Night; Rain Postpones CASC Softball until Sunday (UPDATE)

The Carl Albert State College baseball and softball teams are suffering “defeats” at the hand of Mother Nature.

The Vikings had their single nine-inning road game Tuesday night against Connors State College in Warner rained out. CASC coach Tyler Guthrie said the game will not be made up.

Thursday’s regular-season finale softball doubleheader for the Lady Vikings in Wilburton against archrival Eastern Oklahoma State College has been rained out until 2 p.m. Sunday. It originally was rescheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday but got changed to Sunday afternoon on Thursday morning.