CASC baseball, softball postponements/cancellations
Thursday, February 18, 2021
POTEAU, OK
Carl Albert State College's baseball and softball teams will have had two full weeks of games called off by the time the snow melts. The Vikings baseball team (3-3) had to cancel Thursday's home game against Rose State College and Saturday's doubleheader at Rose State College. The Vikings will be back in action Thursday, Feb. 25, at home against Connors State College at 1 p.m., 20 days after its last game. The Vikings softball team (0-4) pushed back its doubleheader against CSC from Saturday to Tuesday. The first game will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, 18 days after its last game.
