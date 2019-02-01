CASC baseball team will begin season Monday against Northern Arkansas

The Carl Albert State College Vikings baseball team will get its 2019 season underway with a home doubleheader against Northern Arkansas at 1 p.m. Tuesday at Mark Pollard Park at Ival Goodman Field.

“I think we’re really excited,” said CASC coach Tyler Guthrie, whose team was 26-26 a season ago. “We’re tired of playing ourselves. It’s hard to get things done that way. We need to see live bats in live innings. They’re ready to see somebody else in a different uniform. This is the best team I’ve had since I’ve been here. I really like my team. We’re not overly talented, but we’re super excited about this team. We’ve got sophomores and talent, so I’d really like to do something really special with this group.”

• • •

2019 Carl Albert State College Baseball Schedule

Date Opponent Site Time

Feb. 4 Northern Arkansas Here Noon

Feb. 8 Barton County Community College Here Noon

Feb. 9 Barton County Community College Here Noon

Feb. 16 North Central Missouri Here 1 p.m.

Feb. 17 North Central Missouri Here Noon

Feb. 21 Connors State-x Here 1 p.m.

Feb. 26 Eastern-x Here 2 p.m.

March 2 Northern Arkansas There Noon

March 7 Central Arkansas Baptist JV There 1 p.m.

March 12 Arkansas Baptist Here 1 p.m.

March 16 Iowa Central Here 1 p.m.

March 17 Iowa Central Here 1 p.m.

March 19 Seminole State There 1 p.m.

March 26 Seminole State Here 1 p.m.

April 2 Northeast Texas-x Here 1 p.m.

April 3 NOC-Enid There 1 p.m.

April 6 NOC-Enid Here 1 p.m.

April 9 Northeast Texas-x There 1 p.m.

April 11 Redlands Here 1 p.m.

April 13 Redlands There 1 p.m.

April 15 Eastern-x There 6 p.m.

April 19 Western There 1 p.m.

April 20 Western There Noon

April 23 Connor State-x There 6 p.m.

April 25 Murray State Here 1 p.m.

April 27 Murray State There 1 p.m.

April 30 Eastern-x Here 2 p.m.

May 2 NOC-Tonkawa Here 1 p.m.

May 5 NOC-Tonkawa There 1 p.m.

May 6 Eastern-x There 6 p.m.

May 9-12 Region II Tournament Enid TBA

May 16-18 District Plains Tournament TBA TBA

May 25-31 NJCAA World Series Enid TBA.

x — Denotes single, nine-inning games.