CASC Board of Regents meeting this afternoon in Sallisaw

The Carl Albert State College Board of Regents will have a meeting at 1 this afternoon at the J.T. and Mary Jo Stites Multipurpose Room on the CASC campus in Sallisaw.

The main items on the agenda will be staff/personnel matters. The board is scheduled to act upon the retirement of math instructor Jerry Holton, the resignation/termination of janitor Joshua Cummings and the hiring/changing of status for Financial Aid Counselor Erin Reed, Student Account Manager/Cashier Devin Covey, Information Technology/Training Coordinator Jason Cowger, Assessment Specialist Randy Dodson and Social and Behavorial Sciences Instructor/Cross-Country Coach Kristen Snyder.

Jaime Henson will give her CASC-Sallisaw campus report as well CASC Marketing and Public Relations Director Holly Bormann. Dr. Marc Willis will give an update on the Carl Albert, Connors State and Eastern Oklahoma State College (CACE) Agreement, while Bill Nowlin will give the board an update on enrollment management.

Both CASC Athletic Director Randy Graves and CASC Chief Financial Officer Brian Roberts will make a recommendation for the board to consider taking action on beginning a CASC wrestling program.

CASC President Jay Falkner will give his report to the board, which will feature an update on the Huron Study and mentioning the Best of the Best (Southwest) Tomes Record’s Official Community Choice Awards.

The board will look at bids and purchases as well as hear Falkner’s financial report and Roberts’ internal audit report.