CASC Board of Regents Meeting Set Tuesday afternoon

The Carl Albert State College Board of Regents will have their April 2020 meeting at 1 p.m. Tuesday via teleconferencing due to COVID-19 pandemic issues.

Items on the agenda are hearing the financial report by CASC President Jay Falkner and the internal audit report by Brian Roberts.

There will be several coronavirus pandemic-related reports heard — the student affairs report by CASC Athletic Director Randy Graves, the academic affairs report by Dr. Marc Willis, the marketing and public relations report by Holly Bormann, the enrollment management report by Bill Nowlin, the information technology report by Jerry Ellis, the business affairs report by Roberts and Falkner's President's report as well as consider and possibly take action on policy and procedures as shared by Vicki Sullivan.

There will be a mention of two bids and/or purchases, the residence halls sidewalks and the stairwells at the Scholars Program Dormitories.

There will be consideration and possible action taken on retirement by staff and the resignation by part-time accounts payable clerk Jorden Thompson, effective March 30 as well as possible action taken to hire Tawni Morgan as student account manager/cashier and Shana Weaver as accounts payable clerk.

The meeting can be joined by logging on to https://carlalbert.zoom.us/j/92856656540 or by calling (253) 215-8782 with the meeting identification number 928 5665 6540.