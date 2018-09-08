CASC cross country teams begin season today at SW Oklahoma

The Carl Albert State College cross country team will begin their 2018 season today, participating in the Southwestern Oklahoma State University Open in Weatherford.

The Vikings have five runners — two of them local, Poteau’s Jacob McBride and Wister’s Kaiden Jackson. Hartshorne’s Andreas Lujano, Meeker’s Justis Nelson and Muniru Bah from Gambia round out the roster.

The Lady Vikings have four runners — three of them former Heavener Lady Wolves, Vanessa Martinez, Iris Martinez and Yisel Martinez.

• • •

2018 CASC Cross Country Schedule

Date Meet Time

Sept. 8 SW Oklahoma University Open-x TBA

Sept. 15 CASC Open TBA

Sept. 22 Chili Pepper Festival-y TBA

Sept. 29 Old Frisco Trail Run TBA.

Oct. 6 OBU Invitational-z TBA

Oct. 13 NJCAA Region II Open-a TBA

Nov. 10 NJCAA National Open-b TBA

x — At Weatherford.

y — At University of Arkansas in Fayetteville.

z — At Shawnee.

a — At Poteau.

b — At Garden City, Kan.