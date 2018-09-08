CASC cross country teams begin season today at SW Oklahoma
The Carl Albert State College cross country team will begin their 2018 season today, participating in the Southwestern Oklahoma State University Open in Weatherford.
The Vikings have five runners — two of them local, Poteau’s Jacob McBride and Wister’s Kaiden Jackson. Hartshorne’s Andreas Lujano, Meeker’s Justis Nelson and Muniru Bah from Gambia round out the roster.
The Lady Vikings have four runners — three of them former Heavener Lady Wolves, Vanessa Martinez, Iris Martinez and Yisel Martinez.
2018 CASC Cross Country Schedule
Date Meet Time
Sept. 8 SW Oklahoma University Open-x TBA
Sept. 15 CASC Open TBA
Sept. 22 Chili Pepper Festival-y TBA
Sept. 29 Old Frisco Trail Run TBA.
Oct. 6 OBU Invitational-z TBA
Oct. 13 NJCAA Region II Open-a TBA
Nov. 10 NJCAA National Open-b TBA
x — At Weatherford.
y — At University of Arkansas in Fayetteville.
z — At Shawnee.
a — At Poteau.
b — At Garden City, Kan.
