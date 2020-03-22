CASC decides to finish spring semester with distance learning

Carl Albert State College President Jay Falkner announced Saturday night that the remainder of the spring semester will be done in distance-learning format.

In a press release sent out Saturday night by CASC, Falker said, "Dear Carl Albert family, as we have discussed over the last week, factors surrounding the coronavirus pandemic change daily, sometimes hourly. Since our last update (Tuesday, March 17), the number of cases in Oklahoma is on the rise, and now the number of positive cases in Arkansas is increasing, we found ourselves faced with a difficult but necessary decision. Effective immediately, all Carl Albert instruction for the remainder of the (spring) semester will be conducted in a distance-learning format."

However, the library will be open for students to access computer and Internet services for them to complete assignments, but there will be a limit of 10 individuals at any one time to be allowed in the library to ensure social distancing.

Falkner also said in the press release that all residence halls will be closed, and students will be required to move out.