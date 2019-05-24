CASC fires baseball coach after three seasons

Carl Albert State College made the decision at the end of last week to terminate three-year baseball coach Tyler Guthrie.

In a statement released by the school, it said, “Acting in the best interest of Carl Albert State College, officials made the determination to release head baseball coach Tyler Guthrie of his responsibilities to CASC on Friday, May 17, 2019.”

Guthrie had a three-year record of 64-82. The Vikings were 26-26 in 2017, 19-29 in 2018 and 19-27 this season.