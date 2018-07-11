CASC launches new certificate programs

Carl Albert State College is set to offer six new programs to its students beginning this fall.

These programs are designed to cater to the workforce industry and will produce graduates with increased skill sets in a variety of fields. The goal of the certificate programs is to equip students with the necessary skills they need to thrive in their industry, and simultaneously create a stronger applicant pool and workforce for local employers, said Dr. Marc Willis, vice president of Academic Affairs.

Each certificate program consists of college-level, credit-bearing coursework intended to prepare students for successful application, entry and advancement in their respective careers.

The certificates are formatted to be completed in a timely manner, often within one semester, and are eligible for financial aid assistance for qualified students.

In addition to the “hard skills” of written communication, critical thinking, project management and computer literacy, the certificates also equip students with “soft skills” such as motivation, time-management and dependability.

Students who hold one of these certificates hold concrete evidence of their ability to demonstrate these highly sought-after characteristics by employers, Willis said.

The new certificate programs are as follows:

• The Certificate in Occupational Skills emphasizes written and spoken communication, software literacy, customer service and marketing.

• The Certificate in Organizational Leadership emphasizes project management and marketing, leadership and basic economics.

• The Certificate in Hospitality and Event Management emphasizes customer service, spoken communication, leadership and project management.

• The Certificate in Social Services Assistant emphasizes awareness of societal issues and norms, along with computer literacy and written and spoken communication.

• The Certificate in Law Enforcement Procedures emphasizes awareness of the criminal justice system, as well as computer literacy and verbal communication skills.

• The Certificate in Religious Study emphasizes knowledge of world religions, Old and New Testament studies, written and spoken communication and computer literacy.

“A more prepared applicant leads to a stronger workforce and a better community,” said Dr. Jay Falkner, CASC president. “CASC is excited to meet the needs of both employers and future employees in our area by offering these new options and pathways to success.”