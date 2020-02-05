CASC opens with a doubleheader loss, hopeful with hitting and fielding

Carl Albert State College’s softball team opened its season on Sunday with a pair of road losses at Grayson College in Denison, Texas, on Sunday.

The Vikings lost the first game 5-2 and the second game 6-3.

“We didn’t play bad, all in all. We struck out too much,” said CASC head coach Mark Pollard. “Our hitting 10 games in will get better. We had a squeeze that turned into a double play. I was happy with the way we played for our first day.”

