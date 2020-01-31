CASC repurposes old armory: Ross and Artie Stivers honored

On January 21, staff, faculty and guests of Carl Albert State College celebrated the grand opening of the new Ross and Artie Stivers Center. The Stivers Center will serve the CASC community as a health, wellness and recreational center for students, faculty and staff members.

The 12,400 square-foot center is equipped with a student lounge, weight and cardio rooms, a multipurpose studio, gymnasium, restrooms, batting cages, basketball court, locker/shower facilities and office space. Additionally, a large enclosed outdoor recreation area attached to the building features a basketball court, volleyball pit, picnic area, hammock park and a large mural showcasing the institution’s namesake, Speaker Carl Albert. All current CASC students are eligible to utilize the Stivers Center.

