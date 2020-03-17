CASC seasons end as area sports halt

Carl Albert State College’s softball and baseball teams will be unable to finish their seasons as a complete stoppage of National Junior Collegiate Athletics Association spring sports was announced on Monday due to public health concerns related to the coronavirus pandemic.

Competition and practices for spring seasons are canceled. CASC baseball had an 8-14 record and the softball team was 9-13 before games ceased.

The NJCAA release added that no athlete in spring sports would be charged a year of participation. All on- and off-campus recruiting will be stopped until April 15 with further evaluation to come at that time.