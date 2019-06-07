CASC softball coach retiring after a decade of coaching Lady Vikings

After 10 years of coaching the Carl Albert State College Lady Vikings softball team, coach David Holt is going to enter the realm of retirement.

“I’ve been eligible (for retirement) for a couple of years,” Holt said. “It was a tough decision. There’s never a good time to leave. It’s going to affect the girls already here or who are coming in, regardless. I just felt like now was the right time, but it was a tough decision to make. I just think it was my time (to retire).”