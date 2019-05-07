CASC softball duo glad to finally be back in action from injuries, ready for 2019 Region II Tournament
David Seeley
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
The Carl Albert State College softball sophomore Wister duo of pitcher Hunter Gibson and catcher Ayme Warren have enjoyed this season more than any other college season because they have been injury free.
However, all good things have to end, and their CASC playing days are beginning to wind down. Their final Region II Tournament will begin Thursday morning with an 11 a.m. contest against Western Oklahoma State College at Seminole State College.
