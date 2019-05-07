CASC softball duo glad to finally be back in action from injuries, ready for 2019 Region II Tournament

DYNAMIC DUO — Carl Albert State College sophomore softball players Hunter Gibson, left, and Ayme Warren, both of Wister, are beginning their final CASC postseason with this week’s Region II Tournament, which starts Thursday at Seminole State College. PDN photo by David Seeley
By: 
David Seeley
Sports Editor
sports@poteaudailynews.com
Tuesday, May 7, 2019

The Carl Albert State College softball sophomore Wister duo of pitcher Hunter Gibson and catcher Ayme Warren have enjoyed this season more than any other college season because they have been injury free.
However, all good things have to end, and their CASC playing days are beginning to wind down. Their final Region II Tournament will begin Thursday morning with an 11 a.m. contest against Western Oklahoma State College at Seminole State College.

