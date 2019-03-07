CASC Softball Playing Today Only at Crowder Bash Before Making Up Home DH with Northern Arkansas on Sunday Afternoon

The Carl Albert State College Lady Vikings softball team will play in the Crowder [Mo.] Bash, but only today because of threatening weather conditions on Saturday at Crowder [Mo.] College.

The Lady Vikings will meet Indian Hills at noon today, then face Fort Scott, Kan., at 4 p.m. Saturday’s match-ups against host Crowder College and Kansas City [Kan.] Community College have been postponed.

The Lady Vikings are going to make up last weekend’s home doubleheader against Northern Arkansas at noon Sunday. They two were supposed to have played last Sunday, but weather canceled the twinbill.