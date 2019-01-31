CASC softball team opens season this afternoon at Northern Arkansas

The 2019 season will begin this afternoon for the Carl Albert State College softball team with a road doubleheader against Northern Arkansas College at 1 p.m. in Harrison, Ark.

“We’re very anxious for the season to get going,” said CASC coach David Holt, whose team was 32-21 last spring. “We haven’t had enough practice time as far as the spring [semester] goes, but we practiced all fall but we didn’t have very many fall games. The girls are excited and ready to get started.”

• • •

2019 Carl Albert State College Softball Schedule

Date Opponent Site Time

Feb. 1 Northern Arkansas There 1 p.m.

Feb. 8 Coffeyviille, Kan.-x Here 1 p.m.

Feb. 8 SW Tennessee-x Here 3 p.m.

Feb. 9 SW Tennessee-x Here 1 p.m.

Feb. 9 Coffeyville, Kan.-x Here 3 p.m.

Feb. 12 Murray State There 2 p.m.

Feb. 19 Murray State Here 1 p.m.

Feb. 26 Paris, Texas Here 1 p.m.

Feb. 28 Coffeyville, Kan. There 2 p.m.

March 3 Northern Arkansas Here 1 p.m.

March 4 NOC-Enid Here 2 p.m.

March 8 Indian Hills-y Crowder, Mo. noon

March 8 Fort Scott, Kan.-y Crowder, Mo. 4 p.m.

March 9 Crowder, Mo.-y There 10 a.m.

March 9 Kansas City, Kan.-y Crowder, Mo. 2 p.m.

March 12 Rose State There 2 p.m.

March 14 NOC-Enid There 2 p.m.

March 26 NEO Here 2 p.m.

March 28 Western There 3 p.m.

March 30 NOC-Tonkawa Here 2 p.m.

April 2 Seminole State There 3 p.m.

April 4 Connors State There 2 p.m.

April 9 Eastern Here 2 p.m.

April 11 Rose State Here 2 p.m.

April 16 NEO There 3 p.m.

April 18 Western Here 3 p.m.

April 23 NOC-Tonkawa There 2 p.m.

April 25 Seminole State Here 3 p.m.

April 27 Connors State Here 2 p.m.

May 2 Eastern There 2 p.m.

May 9-12 Region II Tournament Seminole TBA.

May 22-26 NJCAA World Series St. George, Utah TBA.

x — Single games in the CASC Festival.

y — Single games in the Crowder [Mo.] Bash.