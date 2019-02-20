CASC Softball Team's Home DH with Murray State Set for Thursday Afternoon

The Carl Albert State College softball team's home doubleheader against Murray State that was rained out Tuesday afternoon will be played at 1:30 p.m. Thursday. The effort was going to be attempted to play the twinbill Wednesday but the field was too wet from Tuesday afternoon's rain.

The two teams' doubleheader against each other last week at Tishomingo's Johnston County Sports Complex also was rained out but yet to be rescheduled.