CASC splits first two of home festival

Carl Albert State College’s softball team won one of two games on Friday during the first day of the CASC Festival in their first home field action of the spring season.

First, the Vikings (1-3) beat Southwest Tennessee Community College 12-8.

Afterwards, the Vikings lost 8-0 to Western Oklahoma State College.

WOSC scored one in the third, four in the fifth, one in the sixth and two in the seventh.

