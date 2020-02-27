CASC splits twinbill, returns home for Grayson

Carl Albert State College’s baseball team split a doubleheader with Labette Community College (Kan.) in Claremore on Saturday.

The Vikings (6-7) won the first game 12-11.

CASC trailed 4-2 after the first inning before scoring three in the second.

They took an 11-8 lead witih six runs in the fourth. Labette scored two in the fifth.

The Vikings put Dylan Clark across the plate on an error in the sixth. Labette launched a home run in the bottom of the seventh with one out, but Canyon Thiel struck out the last two batters.