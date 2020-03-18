CASC starting distance learning beginning Monday

Carl Albert State College will go to distance learning such as online and virtual means beginning Monday when classes resume after Spring Break, which is taking place this week. Distance learning will last at least for two weeks.

"In a press release from CASC, President Jay Falkner said, “After careful review of the available information, and after consulting with our higher education peers, we have made the decision to transition to distance learning (online, virtual, etc) beginning the Monday after Spring Break for a two-week trial period, after which the situation will be re-evaluated."