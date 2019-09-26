CASC students participate in; win game show

Pictured from left to right: Sierra Purdue, Chelsea McAfee, Katrina Burnard, and Melissa Conley.

On September 16, more than 200 Carl Albert State College students joined one another to participate in the ‘Thinkfast Title IX Game Show’ located in the Hamilton Auditorium on CASC’s Poteau campus.

The event was sponsored by CASC’s Title IX Office and the Office of Student Affairs.

