CASC teacher contestant in Ms. Health and Fitness 2020

”Miss Judy come home quick! Your husband is outside again in his pajamas splashing and playing with the birdbath. Somebody called 911. He’s soaking wet and waving at the passersby.”

Meet Judy Stetson, widow, teacher and contestant of Ms. Health and Fitness 2020, the world’s largest online fitness competition. The teacher bodybuilder suits up in a bikini as ‘Queen of Swords’ to ride the wave of pandemic changes throughout the fall school season.

Stetson, a CASC English adjunct teacher, battled stress syndrome from the COVID-19 chaos and memories of 911 moments by visualizing her Star Wars lightsaber swishing away fear and anxiety. Stetson flashes a smile as she reaches over to show a cover from the magazine “Muscle & Fitness Hers.” This year’s winner will be chosen by public vote over a three-month period open until Oct. 8. The winner will take home the title Miss Health and Fitness 2020, $20,000 cash and the cover of “Muscle and Fitness Hers” magazine.

Stetson is on a tactical mission for Homes for Wounded Warriors. The Ms. Health and Fitness competition donates to this non-profit organization which provides assistance and support to disabled United States veterans by building and remodeling handicap accessible homes one wounded warrior at a time.

"Now I know how the contestants from American Idol felt like," Stetson said. "The Top 10 elimination round is this week, and I'm currently fourth in my group."

For more information about Stetson and her transformative journey vote for her, go to https://mshealthandfitness.com/2020/judy.