CASC teacher in fourth place in virtual bodybuilding contest

Carl Albert State College English teacher Judy Stetson is currently in fourth place in the Ms. Health and Fitness 2020 bodybuilding contest.

The top five will advance in weekly elimination rounds. Ms. Health and Fitness competition donates to the charitable organization Homes for Wounded Warriors that provides assistance to disabled veterans by building or remodeling handicap accessible homes.

A lucky lady will take the title Ms. Health and Fitness 2020 and the cover of "Muscle and Fitness Hers" magazine. The public chooses the winner by votes open until Oct. 8.

To cast votes for Stetson, go online to https://mshealthandfitness.com/2020/judy.