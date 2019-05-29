CASC to turn dirt for event center, safe room

Carl Albert State College is

set to host a groundbreaking and

naming ceremony for its new

Hoffman-Wilson Center at 9

a.m. Monday on its Poteau campus.

The Hoffman-Wilson Center

will serve the Poteau campus as

a dual-purpose safe room and

event center. The center will be

able to shelter up to 1,000 individuals

in an emergency situation.

