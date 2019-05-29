CASC to turn dirt for event center, safe room
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
POTEAU, OK
Carl Albert State College is
set to host a groundbreaking and
naming ceremony for its new
Hoffman-Wilson Center at 9
a.m. Monday on its Poteau campus.
The Hoffman-Wilson Center
will serve the Poteau campus as
a dual-purpose safe room and
event center. The center will be
able to shelter up to 1,000 individuals
in an emergency situation.
