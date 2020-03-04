CASC wins four straight

Carl Albert State College softball swept a pair of doubleheaders, one on Sunday and one on Monday. On Sunday, the Vikings took care of the twinbill against Coffeyville Community College at Oklahoma Union. The Vikings claimed the first game 12-4, starting with five runs in the top of the second inning. After Coffeyville Community College put up one in the bottom of the second, CASC added four in the fourth and two in the fifth. Kayleigh Hunter went 4-for-5 with a double, a stolen base and an RBI. Deja James went 2-for-5 with two doubles and an RBI. Lucy Shelly went 2-for-4 with three RBIs. Lizzy LeMay went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and three RBIs. Lindsey Edwards went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs. Mazie Richards went 2-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base. Macy Anderson went 2-for-4.

CASC will host Coffeyville Community College for a doubleheader Sunday, starting at 1 p.m.