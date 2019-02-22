CASC's Home Baseball Game vs. Connors State Canceled Due to Wet Fields

The Carl Albert State College baseball team’s home single nine-inning game Thursday afternoon against Connors State College at Mark Pollard Park at Ival Goodman Field was canceled due to wet fields. CASC coach Tyler Guthrie said the game has not been rescheduled at this time. The Vikings will return to action at 2 p.m. Tuesday at home against archrival Eastern Oklahoma State College for a single nine-inning game.