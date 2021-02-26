Cattle Call

Poteau Future Farmers of America (FFA) student Traegan Ballard, left, and Wister FFA student Paisley Beshear show their cows during the Commercial Heifer Class 3 competition Friday morning during the 2021 LeFlore County Junior Livestock Show at the LeFlore County Fairgrounds. This year's event will wrap up Saturday. PDN photo by David Seeley
