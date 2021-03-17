Cavanal Killer registration is open

Registration is open for the Cavanal Killer 8K run/walk, which is scheduled for May 8.

The registration and starting point will be the Poteau Primary School at 407 Hughes Drive. The pre-registration deadline is April 19.

Registration on race day begins at 8 a.m. The race starts at 9 a.m.

The cost is $30.

For more information, call 918-647-9178. Online registration can be done at https://www.raceentry.com/races/cavanal-killer-8k/2021/register.

Vehicles are allowed to park at the top of the hill for easy transportation down the hill this year, although transportation down the hill will be provided. The event is approved for the Choctaw Pace Program.