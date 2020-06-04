Cedar Lake Recreation Area reopening delayed

The Cedar Lake Recreation Area will not be reopening as previously scheduled today (June 5).

“Multiple challenges have interfered with the construction progress we were hoping to have by now,” Acting District Ranger Scott Osborne said. “One of the main causes has been the abundance of rainfall in the area over the last few months.”

A date for reopening the recreation area has not yet been determined. Information updates will be posted on the Ouachita National Forest website at https://www.fs.usda.gov/ouachita/.

“We understand how much people love this area and know this is an inconvenience to many,” Osborne said. “It’s just not safe for the public to be in the Cedar Lake campground during the ongoing construction.”

Before visiting the forest, review current recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention along with local and state guidelines for social distancing and cloth face coverings.

For more information, contact the Oklahoma Ranger District at (580) 494-6402 or visit the Ouachita National Forest Facebook site at https://www.facebook.com/ouachitanf/.