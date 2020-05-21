Celebrate Memorial Day Weekend safely

With Oklahoma returning to a sense of normalcy after the COVID-19 situation, that means lakes and rivers will be ready for guests this Memorial Day weekend.

While social distancing and hand hygiene are still important, so is the need to socialize and be with friends during the opening of the summer season.

If you're headed to the lake, river or down the road to celebrate the long weekend, make sure you pack a plan to get home safe.

During the 2019 Memorial Day holiday period in Oklahoma, two people were killed in crashes, one of those was in an alcohol-related crash. That's down significantly from 11 people killed in 2018. While that decline is great news, Oklahoma still lost two people last year in preventable crashes.

If you're headed to the lake or river, make sure you have all the supplies you'll need before you make camp. This will save you from having to run back to the store after you've been drinking.

"We will have troopers on the roads, in the water and in the air making sure people are being safe this holiday weekend," Oklahoma Highway Patrol Lieutenant Chris Arnall said. "We want to make sure everyone enjoys the time with friends and family, but we want them all to make it home safe."