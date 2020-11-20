Celebrate Small Business Saturday and Small Brewery Sunday with Pint Days
OKLAHOMA CITY -- The Craft Brewers Association of Oklahoma (CBAO), in partnership with Equity Brewing, is pleased to present the inaugural Oklahoma Pint Days November 28 and 29 to celebrate Shop Small Saturday and Small Brewery Sunday.
Craft beer fans can get their limited-edition collector's glassware exclusively at 28 breweries across the state. Each glass is $10 and comes with one free beer of the brewery’s choice. The glass is yours to keep and collect.
Oklahoma Pint Day is a fundraiser that directly supports the CBAO's mission to promote, independent craft breweries in the State through advocacy, community, education and public awareness. In partnership with CBAO, $5 from every glass will support the Craft Brewers Association of Oklahoma and the brewery you choose to support.
This year's glassware is the 17 oz. Arc Nortic Cooler showcasing full color organic-printed art by Jacque Braun, founder of Bluering Design, LLC and co-owner of Equity Brewing Company. Equity Brewing Company is Oklahoma's only all-woman brewery-in-planning focused on bringing diversity and inclusion to the craft beer industry to promote positive social change. The glassware, featuring the Oklahoma Scissortail Bird, reflects beauty of Oklahoma and the opportunities for marginalized communities to break into the craft beer industry. “I have been honored to work with the Craft Brewers Association of Oklahoma on this project because I appreciate the good work they do to advocate for the craft beer industry in Oklahoma,” said Braun.
Limited glasses will be on sale at the following breweries: Lazy Circles Brewing, Heirloom Rustic Ales, Angry Scotsman Brewing, Iron Monk, Broke Beer, Anthem Brewing, Frenzy Brewing, Marshall Brewing Co, Lively Beer Works, Beaver’s Bend Brewery, Beer is Good Brewing Co, Expenditure Brewing, Kochendorfer Brewing, Enid Brewing Co, Renaissance Brewing, American Solera, Stonecloud Brewing Co, Vanessa House, Core4 Brewing Company, Cabin Boys Brewery, Dead Armadillo Brewery, Canadian River Brewing, The Big Friendly, Twisted Spike, OK Cider Co. and Nothing’s Left Brewing Co.
