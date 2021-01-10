Central Street to be closed for a week due to low-water bridge repair
North Central Street near the Polk Creek low-water bridge will be closed for most of next week as it gets repaired.
“We’ll have Central shut down where (Polk) creek crosses Central,” Poteau Mayor Scotty White said during his presentation to the Poteau Kiwanis Club on Thursday afternoon at Western Sizzlin. “It will probably be down about a week. There’s three three-foot tinhorns that go under it that are completely gone. What water crosses the creek goes over the road as of right now. Monday, we’ll go in there and put up three four-footers that are coated, rubber pipes that ought to last longer than I’ll be alive. It’s going to be a pretty significant project. I know that’s a lot of people’s passage to Walmart that don’t want to get on the highway (Broadway).”
Category: