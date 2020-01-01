Chamber’s ‘Bootacular Inflatables Halloween Drive-Thru’ begins tonight
The Poteau Chamber of Commerce saw its annual Balloonfest canceled by this year’s COVID-19 pandemic. However, that didn’t stop Poteau Chamber of Commerce Chief Executive Officer Karen Wages from coming up with something else that just so happened to have a Halloween theme to it.
The Chamber, thanks to Steve and Ashby Watson, will have a “Bootacular Inflatables Halloween Drive-Thru” for three nights, 6-9 p.m. tonight through Halloween night, behind the Poteau Church of Christ off Oklahoma State Highway 112 east of Walmart.
“The Chamber keeps trying to stay creative and think way outside the box, especially way outside the (COVID-19) pandemic box, just to keep things moving,” Wages said. “This is something that we’ve come up with. As I’ve said before, ‘When you can’t do everything, do something.’ So, this is our ‘something’ we can do because we’re all just so upset because we had to cancel Balloonfest."
