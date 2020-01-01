Chamber’s ‘Bootacular Inflatables Halloween Drive-Thru’ begins tonight

These are some of the 200 or more inflatable monsters that will be seen during the three-night Poteau Chamber of Commerce “Bootacular Drive-Thru” that begins tonight and ends Halloween night behind the Poteau Church of Christ and includes Steve and Ashby Watson’s property. Photo by Ashby WatsonThis is the location and route of the Poteau Chamber of Commerce’s “Bootacular Inflatables Halloween Drive-Thru” that will begin tonight and end Halloween night. Map Courtesy Poteau Chamber of Commerce
By: 
David Seeley
PDN Editor
editor@poteaudailynews.com

The Poteau Chamber of Commerce saw its annual Balloonfest canceled by this year’s COVID-19 pandemic. However, that didn’t stop Poteau Chamber of Commerce Chief Executive Officer Karen Wages from coming up with something else that just so happened to have a Halloween theme to it.
The Chamber, thanks to Steve and Ashby Watson, will have a “Bootacular Inflatables Halloween Drive-Thru” for three nights, 6-9 p.m. tonight through Halloween night, behind the Poteau Church of Christ off Oklahoma State Highway 112 east of Walmart.
“The Chamber keeps trying to stay creative and think way outside the box, especially way outside the (COVID-19) pandemic box, just to keep things moving,” Wages said. “This is something that we’ve come up with. As I’ve said before, ‘When you can’t do everything, do something.’ So, this is our ‘something’ we can do because we’re all just so upset because we had to cancel Balloonfest."

Category: